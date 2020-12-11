DJ Voltalia SA: 2021 financial communication calendar

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: 2021 financial communication calendar 11-Dec-2020 / 17:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2021 financial communication calendar. Date Event January 26, 2021 Q4 2020 revenues, after market close March 25, 2021 2020 full-year results, before market open April 21, 2021 Q1 2021 revenues, after market close May 19, 2021 Annual general meeting July 21, 2021 Q2 2021 revenues, after market close September 23, 2021 2021 half-year results, before market open October 20, 2021 Q3 2021 revenues, after market close About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5?GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf-veng [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1154737 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1154737 11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1154737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=90edf117354899aad9e7cc2eadae4a8c&application_id=1154737&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

