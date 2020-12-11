Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ordinary Shares: SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Date of purchase: 11 December 2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 500,000 shares

Lowest price per share 0.3755

Highest price per share 0.3755

Trading venue JPSI

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 500,000 shares

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 0.3755







Number of ordinary shares purchased: 270,000 shares

Lowest price per share 0.3650

Highest price per share 0.3755

Trading venue London



Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 270,000 shares

Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 0.373323



The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transactions, the Company holds 64,389,630 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 501,275,119 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



