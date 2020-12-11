2020 Disability Matters Europe Conference: Award Honorees

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Springboard Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce the 2020 Disability Matters Europe honorees. Winners are as follows in the categories of:

MARKETPLACE

Atos

TOMI WORLD

WORKFORCE

Accenture

Dow

WORKPLACE

Atos

CBRE Ltd

IBM UK Ltd

Intuit

UBS AG

The honorees represent the Gold Standard when it comes to the commitment required, and actions necessary, to successfully mainstream disability in the European workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

These corporate honorees serve as the role models all organizations should strive to become. In recognition of each these company's programs, initiatives and educational efforts related to disability, this year's winners were honored at Springboard Consulting's 8th Annual Disability Matters Europe Conference & Awards, hosted by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., which was held on 2-3 December 2020 via live-stream.

In addition to celebrating our honorees and learning about their journeys to success, attendees were further educated by subject matter experts across the spectrum of disability. This year's Conference inspired attendees with two outstanding and inspirational keynote speakers: Jaap Bressers of JaapBressers.com is an International Keynote Speaker and Multiple Bestselling Author. Danny Crates of Danny Crates Ltd. is a Paralympic Gold Medalist, TV Presenter, Speaker, Event host, Executive coach.

Springboard believes when a company says, "we are committed to diversity;" it is similar to inviting diverse segments of the population to a party. Yet, when a company says, "we are committed to inclusion;" it is similar to asking those individuals to dance. We encourage European business leaders from across their enterprise to attend future Disability Matters Europe conferences to be educated, inspired, network, celebrate and commit to the full-inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

To learn more about this event, attend, or become a sponsor, visit >> https://consultspringboard.com/disability-matters/2020dmeur-welcome/.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD CONSULTING Founded in 2005, Springboard is recognized as the expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace, and marketplace. Serving corporations and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, Springboard has become a trusted partner in relation to disability issues and initiatives across virtually every business category. Springboard annually honors exemplary organizational initiatives that promote the outreach, support & engagement of people with disabilities as employees and as consumers though the Disability Matters Awards. www.consultspringboard.com

