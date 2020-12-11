DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Dec-2020 / 17:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rothermere Continuation Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Rothermere Continuation Limited is a person closely associated with Lord Rothermere, Executive Chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares instrument, type of of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 600,000 DMGT A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares by Rothermere Continuation Limited which is a person closely associated with Lord Rothermere. The price for the transaction was GBP7.5144 per share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP7.5144 600,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 11 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89595 EQS News ID: 1154754 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 12:39 ET (17:39 GMT)