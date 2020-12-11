Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI TV YouTube Channel Reaches 40,000 Followers And Over 12.5 Million Views

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / The MEMRI TV YouTube channel has passed the milestone of 40,000 followers since its launch in December 2017. The channel has also received over 12.5 million views during this time.

The channel's 40,021 subscribers view MEMRI TV clips as they are released. To date, the MEMRI TV YouTube channel has posted 1,814 clips and had 12,499,886 views; it reached the one-million views mark in November 2018 and 10-million views mark in June 2020.

Join over 500,000 daily subscribers of MEMRI content on social media - follow us now on YouTube for all the latest MEMRI TV clips by visiting the MEMRI TV Videos channel on YouTube and clicking on "Subscribe."

By subscribing to the MEMRI TV YouTube channel, you will see clips from the Middle East and beyond on reactions to the Abraham Accords, responses to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and translations from around the region to other current events.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media - www.memriinthemedia.org

MEMRI TV on Vimeo: vimeo.com/memri

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620584/MEMRI-TV-YouTube-Channel-Reaches-40000-Followers-And-Over-125-Million-Views