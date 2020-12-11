PB Financial Corporation: Providence Bank Announces New Branch Opening in Raleigh, North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Providence Bank, (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Wake County located at 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 304, in Raleigh, NC. Founded in 2006, the Bank has been dedicated to serving its communities for more than 14 years and is known for its high-touch customer service. The new branch offers a full suite of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the Wake County market.

Ted E. Whitehurst, President & CEO, commented, "We have been an active lender throughout the Wake County market and have developed many relationships with local businesses and real estate companies. We are excited to deepen those relationships while also broadening our reach to other businesses and individuals who would benefit from a banking experience tailored to their financial needs."

PB Financial Corporation, the holding company for Providence Bank, had total assets of $576.0 million as of September 30, 2020. With the opening of the Raleigh location, the Bank has six branches serving the Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh areas. The Bank received a superior Five-Star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm, and received a third-place ranking by the Financial Management Consulting Group for overall performance in 2019 when compared to all North Carolina state-chartered financial institutions. This was the sixth year in a row that the Bank was ranked in the top four in overall performance. More information can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.pbknc.com. Providence Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), a North Carolina corporation and a bank holding company.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as presented is unaudited.

