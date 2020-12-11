DJ Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 11-Dec-2020 / 22:42 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Herman Gref, Chairman of the Board, made the transaction in Sberbank's fixed instrument. Details of the transaction are in the document attached. . Attachment File: PDMR Herman Gref [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 89596 EQS News ID: 1154766 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60338ef9de0a10dc64af2f7336b09314&application_id=1154766&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 14:42 ET (19:42 GMT)