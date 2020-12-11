Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (TSXV: LHI) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company completed the first tranche of its previously announced offering of units of the Company ("Units") consisting of 8,800,000 Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $220,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Shares") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") exercisable at $0.05 per Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds derived from the Offering will be used for payment of certain expenses of the Company, including employee payrolls, trade payables, general office and administration expenses and professional fees.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $15,400 and issued 616,000 compensation options exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.05 per Unit for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering, as finders' fees to certain persons who assisted the Company with the Offering.

All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXVE") rules and Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSXVE and to all regulatory approvals.

The securities being offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, such securities being offered pursuant to the Offering in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

John Gillberry, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

john.gillberry@lendified.com

