Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MVIS and BlueStar index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indices, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The following changes will be implemented on 18 December 2020 and will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indices Additions Deletions New Count BlueStar Israel Global Index* 3 28 117 MVIS Australia Equal Weight (AUD) Index 4 0 102 MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index 5 8 76 MVIS Egypt Index 0 0 25 MVIS GDP Africa Index 1 1 72 MVIS Indonesia Index 0 0 37 MVIS Russia Index 0 0 26 MVIS Vietnam Index 1 0 26

*Semi-annual review

Hard Assets Indices Additions Deletions New Count MVIS Australia Resources Index 0 0 26 MVIS Global Agribusiness Index 0 0 52 MVIS Global Coal Index 0 0 25 MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index 10 3 69 MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index 1 1 25 MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index 1 2 20 MVIS Global Unconventional Oil Gas Index 0 0 33 MVIS Global Uranium Nuclear Energy Index 2 2 25

Sector Indices Additions Deletions New Count BlueStar 5G Communications Index* 2 1 78 BlueStar Artificial Intelligence Index* 10 0 85 BlueStar Asia Technology Index* 11 2 87 BlueStar Autonomous Driving Index* 6 2 78 BlueStar China Internet Software Index* 6 1 39 BlueStar Data Center and Logistics Real Estate Index* 1 0 40 BlueStar E-Games Index* 3 2 54 BlueStar Fintech Index* 9 3 67 BlueStar Genomic Health Care Index* 14 7 65 BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index* 6 8 59 BlueStar Machine Learning and Quantum Computing Index* 7 16 72 BlueStar Robotics Index* 1 3 68 BlueStar Solar Energy Industry Index* 4 0 27 BlueStar Top 10 US Banks Index* 0 1 10 BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index* 1 0 51 MVIS Australia A-REITs (AUD) Index 0 0 15 MVIS Australia Banks (AUD) Index 0 0 7 MVIS Global Gaming Index 0 1 40 MVIS Global Video Gaming eSports Index 1 1 25 MVIS US Business Development Companies Index 0 0 26 MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index 1 1 25

*Semi-annual review

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results will be announced on 12 March 2021.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 21.88 billion in assets under management (as of 11 December 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005597/en/

Contacts:

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com