



SANYA, CHINA, Dec 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival runs in Sanya, Hainan, China on from December 5 through 13. Shen Xiaoming, secretary of Hainan Provincial Party Committee, and Shen Haixiong, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the Central Radio and Television General Station delivered the opening speeches before Shen Haixiong announced the opening of the film festival.This year's film festival is sponsored by the Central Radio and Television General Station and Hainan Provincial People's Government. The 8-day film festival has an exhibition show, an opening ceremony, a master class and an H!Future Newcomer Honor, H!Action Venture Capital Meeting, H!Market, special forum, closing ceremony and other main activities.Shen Xiaoming expressed his congratulations on the opening of the film festival and welcomed the guests from around the world. He said that under the personal planning, deployment and promotion of President Xi Jinping, the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port went smoothly, and its unique policy advantages made Hainan an important platform for cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and the West. Located in the world's magical "golden tourism belt", Hainan is a "natural studio" that can take pictures all year round. It is accelerating the construction of cultural tourism industrial park, cultivating and attracting all kinds of film talents, creating a first-class business environment, and introducing high-quality resources from all over the world, which provides rich nourishment and high-quality environment for the development of film enterprises.Hainan's development of film industry is in line with the trend of the industry. It has the advantages of geographical environment and humanities. It is expected that all guests will display good films and cooperate here; Welcome guests to invest here to make the free trade port a highland for the development of the film industry; It is hoped that everyone will promote the global economic recovery with the film art industry, strengthen the exchanges among people from all over the world, and jointly build the Community of Shared Future for Mankind.Shen Haixiong said that this film festival was held in a special period, which is of special significance to filmmakers and audiences all over the world. Under the personal command and deployment of President Xi Jinping, China actively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, and achieved staged success, taking the lead in controlling the pandemic, restarting work and restoring economic growth. The opening of Hainan Island International Film Festival is not only the proof of the rapid recovery of Chinese film industry, but also the hope that mankind will finally defeat COVID-19.The Hainan Island International Film Festival collects the world's outstanding films. The various works are exchanged and shared to promote the mutual learning of civilizations. The outstanding films displayed at this film festival will surely bring more inspirations to the construction of the Community of Shared Future for Mankind. With the opportunity of Hainan Free Trade Port, filmmakers from around the world will gather here to make more contributions to the development of the world film industry.