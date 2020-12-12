Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) (the "Company" or "Level 14") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading effective at the open of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on Monday, December 14, 2020 under the ticker symbol "LVL".

Level 14 is a newly formed mineral exploration company focused on the identification of opportunities within the base and precious metals space. The Company is currently exploring its Green Mountain Project in south-central British Columbia.

Mr. Marcel de Groot, Director, commented, "We look forward to continuing our work on the Green Mountain Project and will work to identify, and potentially acquire, additional property interests, assess their potential and engage in further exploration activities. The CSE listing will provide Level 14 with increased access to capital and liquidity and will provide us with the platform we need to scale our business."

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at info@level14ventures.com.

Marcel de Groot, Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Level 14, Level 14's plans regarding future exploration activities and the acquisition of additional property interests, benefits arising from the listing of Level 14's common shares on the CSE, the ability of Level 14 to scale its business, and management's expectations regarding Level 14's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Level 14 to control or predict, that may cause Level 14's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated November 30, 2020 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70127