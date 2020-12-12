Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (NEX: WSK.H) (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its acquisition of 1187395 BC Limited ("1187395 BC") previously announced on December 5, 2019. 1187395 BC legally and beneficially owns 9,900,000 ordinary shares (out of 10,000,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding) of Zijin Midas Nigeria Limited ("ZMNL"), a private company incorporated in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ZMNL holds ten exploration licenses (the "Exploration Licenses") in Nigeria. Three of the Exploration Licenses pertain to niobium-tantalum exploration (each being a "Nb-Ta Exploration License"), and the remaining seven Exploration Licenses are for gold and lead-zinc exploration (each being a "Au-Pb Exploration License"). The ten Exploration Licenses cover a total area of 742 km².

The Exploration Licenses are subject to a call option (the "Slight Edge Option") in favour of Slight Edge HK Limited ("Slight Edge"). Slight Edge's Nigerian subsidiary assisted ZMNL through the application process which lead to the issuance of the Exploration Licenses. According to a call-option deed entered into between ZMNL and Slight Edge, Slight Edge has an option permitting it to obtain up to a 30% interest in the seven Au-Pb Exploration Licenses and a 20% interest in the three Nb-Ta Exploration Licenses. Slight Edge may exercise its Slight Edge Option by reimbursing ZMNL for its respective percentage of costs and expenses incurred by ZMNL with respect to the Exploration Licenses. The Exploration Licenses are better described in a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on Nasarawa Niobium Tantalum Project, Nasarawa State, Federal Republic of Nigeria" prepared by Jingyang Zhao, M.Sc., P.Geo. dated May 7, 2020. The Report may be found at www.Sedar.com.

The Company will pay US$96,000 to acquire 1187395 BC.

In addition, the Company has received Exchange approval to close its outstanding private placement (the "Financing") of 8 million units (the "Units") (previously announced on March 23, 2020) for gross proceeds of $800,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable into a newly issued common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share at any time up to the close of business on the third anniversary of closing of the Financing. There were two subscribers to the Financing. The Units are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The proceeds from the Financing will be used by the Company to explore its Nigerian property. On closing of the Financing, the Company will have 22,839,813 common shares issued and outstanding.

As a result of the foregoing, the Exchange has approved the Company's re-activation from the NEX to Tier 2 on the Exchange. Consequently, the Company's common shares will commence trading as a mining issuer on the Exchange's Tier 2 effective December 16, 2020 under the symbol "WSK".

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Nigeria and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

