Donald Trump Jr. Joins Collective Using Blockchain Technology to Make News Credible Again

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overline Media Partners (OMP) welcomes Donald Trump Jr. as the first of six founding journalists and public figures in "OG1". Trump Jr., accomplished businessman, author, and political figure, brings a 365-day vision of a rebuilt American media focused on transparency and accountability.

"Americans know the media is broken, we don't have to focus on the negative," says Donald Trump Jr. "The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity. Together with Kimberly and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let's get it done."

As a special acquisition strategy, OMP is a multi-platform vehicle made of "buy-or-build" assets in cable, print, and digital distribution. In addition to extensive financing capabilities, OMP brings unique blockchain technology called Overline Verified Viewer. "With Overline Verified Viewer, networks use popular blockchains to award viewers with digital coins that prove their viewership of a given segment or news anchor," says partner and blockchain research group Overline's CEO Patrick McConlogue. "With these coins awarded to viewers, you don't just have more credible reporters, you have more credible viewers. It's a whole new paradigm for thinking about news."

OMP will announce the next part of OG1 on Jan. 2, 2021.

