Cleanbox Technology Inc. Partners With Munfarid To Bring Smart Tech Hygiene Solution Products To The Middle East

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanbox Technology Inc., creator of the eco-friendly, smart tech hygiene solution for the decontamination of VR, AR, MR, and Communication headsets, eyewear, masks and other shared deices and Munfarid, a leader in offering the most comprehensive Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence programs for all industrial sectors, have announced their strategic partnership in the Middle East at this year's GITEX, one of the most important tech industry business and growth-generating.

The partnership includes brand engagement, increase product awareness, go-to market initiatives and marketing support , activating sales & marketing team through Munfarid's local representation in the region offering Cleanbox's tech hygiene product line local healthcare and education organizations and institutes to help with the combat of Covid-19.

"We are excited to partner with Dr. Sana and her team as we bring new product lines to the Middle East," said Amy Hedrick, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleanbox Technology Inc., "It's a region with endless industry possibilities and we are looking forward to working in tangent with Munfarid on how to create a safe solution for their various partners along with our Dubai-based team members."

"The emergence of XR is embarking a positive effect on practices across various industries. The applications of XR are endless and blossoming full of hope, making it essential to adhere to standards and safety measures. Cleanbox's efforts to provide a safe experience is proving to be an imperative part for the implementation of XR. We hope that this partnership will bring fresh perspectives and new opportunities for both our parties" said Dr. Sana Farid, XR & Ai Strategist at Munfarid, President at The VRAR Association MENA.

About Cleanbox Technology

Founded in 2018, California-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a premium, eco-friendly smart tech hygiene company, specializing in the UVC surface decontamination. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in an LED, providing safe, hospital-grade decontamination without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for head-mounted displays (HMDs), surgical and protective masks, eyewear, personal electronics and accessories. Cleanbox products have been independently proven to kill 99.999% viruses, bacteria, and fungi. For more information visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com

About Munfarid

Munfarid is an elegant concoction of dedication, passion, and empowerment via disruptive intelligence. Discovering and implementing revolutionary Immersive applications for Educational, Training, and Healthcare industries. "Learn by Doing" is something that Munfarid firmly stands for. Immersive simulations and 3D holographic provisions enable users to acquire sharper skills while improving self-reliance and decisiveness.

Spreading awareness about these disruptive technologies is vital. At numerous outreach events and seminars, Munfarid strives to empower users with the power of Immersive and Ai based programs. We relish becoming the most extensive immersive learning program. Overall, our long-term goals include reforming how the world witnesses and uses Immersive Solutions. For more information visit https://www.munfarid.org

