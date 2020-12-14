Under the multi-year engagement, LTTS will help Schindler accelerate its digitization and connectivity initiatives

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Schindler, the Switzerland-based global leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services as one of its key partners to provide innovative digital engineering capabilities.

According to the agreement, L&T Technology Services will provide product development, innovation and engineering services solutions that will help Schindler to accelerate its digitization and connectivity initiatives.

Karl Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Schindler said, "As a global player in the elevator and escalator industry, we leverage the new digital technologies to introduce best-in-class solutions to our customers. We look forward to the synergies arising from our future collaboration with LTTS."

Prabhakar Shetty, Global Head of Digital Manufacturing Services at L&T Technology Services said, "Innovations such as digital twin technology, build to automation, and the advancements in wireless connectivity are accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption. Schindler is a pioneer in the elevator escalator industry and through this alliance, we commit to supporting Schindler in matching new-age innovations with traditional engineering."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 52 innovation labs as of September 30, 2020. For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/.

