Horizon Investment Holdings S.à r.l (« HIH »), controlling shareholder of Verallia (ISIN FR0013447729 Euronext Paris), itself indirectly owned by an investment fund managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., announces the signature today of a share purchase agreement under which HIH agreed to sell 12,327,282 shares representing approximately 10% of the share capital of Verallia to a fund managed by BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda (« BWGI »), an existing shareholder of Verallia. The total consideration payable upon completion is approximately 345 million and completion will occur within 5 business days as from the date of signing. On the completion date, Claudia Scarico, representative of HIH at the Board of Directors of Verallia, will resign from her duties. HIH undertook to support the appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors, proposed by BWGI.

