The wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market is expected to grow by USD 2.86 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period.

The demand for high-power density devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of WBG power semiconductor devices will hamper growth.

Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Devices Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the UPS and PS systems segment in 2019. This is due to the extensive use of WBG power semiconductor devices in UPS and PS applications. Besides, factors such as advances in semiconductor technology and increasing focus on improving the efficiency of UPS systems are fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Devices Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the UPS and PS products and rising demand for wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices from end-users.

China and Japan are the key markets for wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Cree Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Transphorm Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

