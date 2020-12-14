SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 179/20

On December 2, 2020, the governor of New York State signed into Law S8817 (companion A4739-C) to prohibit intentionally added perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS substances) in certain food packaging.

According to the new law, 'food packaging', 'PFAS substances' and 'intentionally added' have the following meaning:

'Food Packaging' means a package or packaging component that is intended for direct food contact and is mainly comprised of paper, paperboard, or other materials originally derived from plant fibers

'PFAS substances' means 'perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances', a class of fluorinated organic chemicals containing at least one fully fluorinated carbon atom

'Intentionally added' chemical means a chemical in a product that serves an intended function in the product component

The new law amends the state's Environmental Conservation Law and adds new § 37-0209 to prohibit PFAS substances in food packaging.

Highlights of the new law are summarized in Table 1.

Environmental Conservation Law

§ 37-0209 'Prohibition on the Use of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Food Packaging'

Substance Scope Requirement

Effective Date

PFAS substances Food packaging made, in substantial part, from paper, paperboard or other materials derived from plant fibers Prohibited

December 31, 2022

Table 1

PFAS substances are a diverse family of synthetic chemicals that are used in the manufacture of everyday products with anti-stain, water, grease, oil and/or dirt repelling properties. These chemicals, which include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), are known to be used in the manufacture of a wide variety of consumer products, including:

Cosmetics

Fast food containers

Firefighting foams

Microwave popcorn bags

Non-stick cookware

Paper wrappers such as those for sandwiches and butter

Stain-resistant carpets and upholstered furniture

Waterproof apparel and equipment

