Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Weihnachten vorgezogen: Ganz große Meldung zum 3. Advent! Da ist am Montag alles drin...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8PV ISIN: FR0013379484 Ticker-Symbol: 30L3 
Tradegate
11.12.20
08:49 Uhr
14,890 Euro
+0,100
+0,68 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLUTIONS 30 SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLUTIONS 30 SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,56014,84011.12.
14,79014,79004:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2020 | 07:41
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and Misleading Information

Over the past few days, Solutions 30 has been the target of a destabilisation campaign using malicious and disloyal methods. This campaign is primarily based on an alleged report, which was released anonymously, disseminated first abroad and now in France, where the company is listed.

The many errors conveyed by this document are solely intended to undermine the reputation of a fast-growing company with solid fundamentals. These allegations are being used publicly by activist fund Muddy Waters in an attempt to profit from the position it has taken on the stock.

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, the company responded immediately to the many questions raised in the alleged report to put an end to all the uncertainty that these allegations were intended to raise: https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/.

Solutions 30 has already notified the AMF - French Financial Authorities and has appointed August Debouzy law firm to file a complaint with the Parquet National Financier - France's financial crimes investigator's Office for dissemination of false and misleading information.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange

Contact

Analysts/investors: Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com
Image 7 : Leslie Jung | +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger | +336 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr
Charlotte Le Barbier | +336 78 37 27 60 | clbarbier@image7.fr

Attachment

  • S30-14-12-20- EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3225d69d-a025-4159-965e-c060cd310f36)

SOLUTIONS 30-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.