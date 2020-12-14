The software testing services market in ANZ is expected to grow by USD 569.74 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and domestic players that are focused on offering more reliable software testing services and enlarging their consumer base to increase their revenues. Factors such as increasing adoption of software products to streamline processes and the need to decrease the time and cost associated with processing will be crucial in driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Software testing services help organizations to enhance their overall operational efficiency. These services help organizations focus on core competencies and gain a competitive edge in the market. The time saved by transferring software testing functions to service providers reduces the overall time-to-market, thereby reducing overall operational expenditure. However, factors such as the availability of open-source and free testing tools might challenge growth.
Software Testing Services Market In ANZ: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the application testing segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as the proliferation of mobile applications, increase in e-commerce spending, and the rising adoption of smartphones. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Software Testing Services Market In ANZ: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand from the BFSI sector. Rapid transformation in terms of updates in legacy IT infrastructure to implement new and advanced technologies that cater to consumers' needs is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Besides, the high vulnerability of the BFSI sector to cyberattacks is further fueling the segment growth.
Companies Covered:
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
