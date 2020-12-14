Aquark - Pad Inverter Pool Heat Pump Creator

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the first pool heat pump was invented 50 years ago, warm swimming pool has been an important wellness for people and created a new way of life. Technological advances in pool heaters have greatly improved heating efficiency. However, for pursuing better user experience, the old-fashioned appearance of a traditional pool heat pump and its loud noise can be in need of improvement.

In 2017, Aquark attempted to break every stereotype of a typical inverter pool heat pump in form and function to enhance users' swimming experience. With the joint efforts of its expert R&D and sales team, Aquark successfully developed InverPad, a new technology born for silence. By providing quieter sound level and a fashionable shape, InverPad pool heat pumps have made customer-oriented innovation real.

InverPad Technology was brought to pool market with 7 patents, and has gained high recognition from global users for extreme silent performance. It perfectly combines unique Pad appearance design, Stepless DC Inverter and Noise-cancelling technology to offer the most comfortable swimming experience.

Aquark InverPad Tech pool heat pump - Mr. Silence

Dreaming Silence: By adopting Aquark's self-developed Stepless DC inverter system and Noise-cancelling technology, the sound level of Mr. Silence is as low as 40 dB(A) at 1m.

High efficiency: Thanks to Aquark's InverPad technology, Mr. Silence runs at the most energy-saving principle and achieves COP up to 16.

Pad Design in Aluminum Alloy: Mr. Silence applies the unique Pad design with backward airflow, which overturns the stereotype of pool heat pump appearance, making pool heater a work of art in the garden.

"Aquark's dynamic team will always try to discover end users' real needs and improve user experience by technology innovations. Thanks to global partnerships, Mr. Silence inverter pool heat pump has been well distributed by 50 partners worldwide in 3 years and achieved 99% user satisfaction," said Angella Lee, sales director of Aquark.

Being the first Pad design inverter pool heat pumps manufacturer, Aquark intends to create a new benchmark in pool heating through technology innovation and provide the most valuable & friendly product to global pool users.

