Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.12.2020 | 08:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquark - Pad Inverter Pool Heat Pump Creator

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the first pool heat pump was invented 50 years ago, warm swimming pool has been an important wellness for people and created a new way of life. Technological advances in pool heaters have greatly improved heating efficiency. However, for pursuing better user experience, the old-fashioned appearance of a traditional pool heat pump and its loud noise can be in need of improvement.

In 2017, Aquark attempted to break every stereotype of a typical inverter pool heat pump in form and function to enhance users' swimming experience. With the joint efforts of its expert R&D and sales team, Aquark successfully developed InverPad, a new technology born for silence. By providing quieter sound level and a fashionable shape, InverPad pool heat pumps have made customer-oriented innovation real.

Aquark - Pad Inverter Pool Heat Pump Creator. Rewrite the Rules of Pool Heat Pump.

InverPad Technology was brought to pool market with 7 patents, and has gained high recognition from global users for extreme silent performance. It perfectly combines unique Pad appearance design, Stepless DC Inverter and Noise-cancelling technology to offer the most comfortable swimming experience.

Aquark InverPad Tech pool heat pump - Mr. Silence

Dreaming Silence: By adopting Aquark's self-developed Stepless DC inverter system and Noise-cancelling technology, the sound level of Mr. Silence is as low as 40 dB(A) at 1m.

High efficiency: Thanks to Aquark's InverPad technology, Mr. Silence runs at the most energy-saving principle and achieves COP up to 16.

Pad Design in Aluminum Alloy: Mr. Silence applies the unique Pad design with backward airflow, which overturns the stereotype of pool heat pump appearance, making pool heater a work of art in the garden.

"Aquark's dynamic team will always try to discover end users' real needs and improve user experience by technology innovations. Thanks to global partnerships, Mr. Silence inverter pool heat pump has been well distributed by 50 partners worldwide in 3 years and achieved 99% user satisfaction," said Angella Lee, sales director of Aquark.

Being the first Pad design inverter pool heat pumps manufacturer, Aquark intends to create a new benchmark in pool heating through technology innovation and provide the most valuable & friendly product to global pool users.

Related Links
https://www.aquark.com.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373035/Aquark.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.