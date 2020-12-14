The performance and 10-year capacity of LG Energy Solution's third-generation Prime series are designed to turn homeowners' heads.From pv magazine Australia LG Energy Solutions has just launched what it claims is the industry's largest home battery - the LG RESU16H Prime 16 kWh battery pack, with high power of 7 kW and peak power of 11 kW. It has also released the LGRESU10H in order to protect homeowners from blackouts due to bushfires, extreme weather, and grid instability. "We've worked from home, educated our children from home, and our livelihoods are attached to how much time we're spending ...

