AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" on its Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2020 approved amendments in the Articles of Associations that stipulate nominal value change from EUR 1.40 to EUR 0.10 by increasing the amount of shares by a factor of fourteen. Consequently, to this change the ISIN of listed shares will be changed. Current ISIN code before the nominal value change LV0000101384 New ISIN code after nominal value change LV0000101772 New nominal value 0,10 EUR Number of listed shares before the nominal value change 1 650 700 Number of listed shares after the nominal value change 23 109 800 Last trading date with previous ISIN before nominal value change 15.12.2020 Order book short name (unchanged) BTE1R OrderbookID (unchanged) 96124 December 16, 2020 will be the first trading day with the new ISIN code. Settlements of all trades with the new ISIN code will take place as of December 18, 2020. Due to the nominal value change (stock split), Nasdaq Riga has decided to flush the order book of AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" after the end of Trading Hours on December 15, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com