Stockholm, December 14, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in AcouSort AB's shares (short name ACOU) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. AcouSort is the 72th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. AcouSort is an innovative technology company with high focus on products and solutions for automated preparation of biological samples for researchers and life science companies. The core technology is acoustofluidics where a combination of microfluidics and sound waves is used to separate blood into its components, to isolate and purify cells and extracellular vesicles and to perform rapid biochemical reactions. AcouSort's core technology has been researched and developed for over 20 years at Lund University in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, research headed by Professor Thomas Laurell, board member of AcouSort. "AcouSort has matured over the past years," says AcouSort's CEO Torsten Freltoft. "We have significantly expanded our business to an international customer base where we now are ready to reap the benefits of being listed at the Nasdaq First North Growth market. Being part of Nasdaq is an important quality stamp for our existing and future customers, collaborators and suppliers. But it will also increase our visibility on the stock market and, thereby, attract institutional and international investors engaging in the company. This we believe will be of great value for our continued development and growth." "We are happy to welcome AcouSort to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Nasdaq has continued to welcome several new healthcare companies who are ready to drive innovation in their markets. We congratulate AcouSort on a successful listing and look forward to support them on their continued growth journey." AcouSort has appointed Erik Penser bank AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com