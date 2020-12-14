News summary:

CSPs now have access to widest ever choice of best-in-class virtualized technologies and hardware solutions

VMware among new partners bringing extra value to NFV customers

Partnership with Lanner helps open uCPE outperform purpose-built platforms

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the continuing expansion of its Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem. With the addition of 20 members, the industry's leading network functions virtualization (NFV) partner program features an even broader range of virtualized applications and supported services. New additions to the multi-vendor ecosystem include cloud, virtualization, networking and security leader, VMware. Communication service providers (CSPs) can now benefit from open solutions developed by over 65 members, including more than 50 virtual network functions (VNFs) and more than 40 white box servers.

"We're excited to be joining the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, helping it accelerate the pace of NFV innovation and generate new value for our customers. This program is key to creating the openness and interoperability needed in the new age of software-based telecommunication networks," said Mark Vondemkamp, VP, Products, SD-WAN and SASE Business, VMware. "For us, the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem enables comprehensive virtualized solutions. It enables CSPs to choose from a wide variety of commercial VNFs and effortlessly realize the promise of NFV. Ensemble Harmony also makes it easy for us to deliver a consistent cloud architecture all the way from the public cloud to the network edge."

ADVA's Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is a coalition of hardware, software and service partners working together to drive virtualization and softwarization in telecommunication networks. The program delivers everything CSPs require to harness the full benefits of NFV and automation. It fosters close collaboration between partners to ensure interoperability and provides the ability to select from industry-leading solutions, including the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products. Aside from VMware, the most recent additions to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem are CASwell, flexiWAN, IEI Integration Corp, NEXCOM and Lanner.

"Lanner continues to work with ADVA on CSP adoption of NFV. And our support and promotion of Ensemble Harmony is another great example of how we together provide solutions that outperform purpose-built platforms in every way," said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO, Lanner Inc. "Lanner's Whitebox Solutions, coupled with Ensemble and VNF partners, provide solutions that are available off-the-shelf, with the best technology, pre-validated, and fully homologated."

"This ongoing growth means our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem provides more options and delivers more value. By welcoming industry leaders like VMware into the program, we're enabling our customers to transform their operations with some of the best available cloud solutions," commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Today's CSPs demand the freedom to choose the most advanced virtualization technology from a variety of leading innovators. They expect tech suppliers to cooperate with each other to ensure interoperability and reduce complexity. That's what our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is all about. It creates an environment that fosters close cooperation, accelerates new initiatives and enables true multi-vendor solutions."

