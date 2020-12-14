Ortoma launches OTS 5 according to plan

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoma, manufacturer of surgical assistive technology for planning and positioning of implants, launches the latest version of the company's surgical system Ortoma Treatment Solution (OTS), which is based on AI (Artificial Intelligence). Ongoing active market feedback has revealed unmet clinical needs that are met by the improved OTS system. The system is developed as a platform for surgeries with orthopedic implants, and has marketing approval in Europe and USA. Accessories to OTS have been developed for use with surgical instruments, which further reduces surgery time and increases the value proposition of the OTS platform. The launch, which includes additional functionality compared to the original scope, follows the company's planned timeline despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. In parallel with the development, the company is in discussions with potential commercialization partners globally.

OTS 5 is the result of development of, primarily, software and hardware during the greater part of this year. Market needs have continuously been integrated into the development process. Development of accessories to OTS was initiated last year and includes advanced product requirements and extensive regulatory requirements.

Updated OTS 5 includes a large number of improvements to previous existing functionality and a number of new functionalities. The new version provides improved usability both before and during surgery. OTS 5 includes both an Ortoma Plan and an Ortoma Guide.

"OTS makes it possible for the surgeon to plan in 3D with high accuracy prior to surgery, and during surgery get assistance with correct placement of the implant in the patient. The system is aimed at providing better patient outcomes, fewer complications and less follow-up surgeries - and thus better long-term survival rates for the implant. The system can easily be integrated into the processes and routines that are currently used in surgeries," says Gunnar Németh, Chairman of the Board of Ortoma and Professor emeritus and former Head of Orthopedic Surgery at Karolinska University Hospital and Karolinska Institute.

In the software Ortoma Plan, which is used before surgery, workflows have been improved and functionality added. The system now includes, for example, an optimized algorithm based on artificial intelligence to assist the surgeon to select implant and optimize its position in a shorter time.

In Ortoma Guide, which is used during surgery, both software and the new accessories to OTS, which are used with the surgical instruments, have been improved. The workflow in the software has been optimized to be more intuitive. The new accessories to OTS reduce the time for preparing for surgery significantly. Furthermore, the accessories can be produced in large volumes at low cost, which substantially increases the competitiveness of the system.

"OTS 5 is the result of feedback from clinical partners and market research identifying the needs of potential commercialization partners. We are convinced that the updated platform will have a big impact on both patients and care providers globally. In addition, all parts of the system can now be sold at very competitive prices. I am proud that we have completed this launch during the ongoing pandemic, with increased scope and within the original planned timeline. Our staff has done a great job" says Linus Byström, CEO of Ortoma.

OTS 5 is an integrated surgical system for orthopedic implants and is designed for improved surgical results for the patient, with less complications and reduced number of reoperations - thereby also providing improved long term survival of the implant. The system can easily be integrated into existing processes for routine surgeries - and thereby increase efficiency. The system is developed as a platform for surgeries with orthopedic implants, and has marketing approval for hip replacement surgeries in Europe and USA. Ortoma is in discussion with potential commercialization partners globally.

Ortoma Treatment Solution - careful planning and precise surgery.

