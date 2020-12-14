The 'Valencian Community: Your Safe Gastronomic Destination' Campaign Starts With Its Michelin Star Ambassadors

VALENCIA, Spain, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mediterránea Gastrónoma congress the new campaign 'Valencian Community: your safe gastronomic destination' was introduced, promoted by Confederación empresarial de Hostelería y Turismo de la Comunidad Valenciana (CONHOSTUR), Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and L'Exquisit Mediterrani.

Mediterránea Gastrónoma's president, Cuchita Lluch, and the Michelin Star and Soles Repsol awarded chefs Raúl Resinoand Gemma Gimeno from Castellón, Begoña Rodrigo and Luis Valls from Valencia, and Susi Díaz and Kiko Moya from Alicante, are the ambassadors for this campaign. Those offered a message of hope to consolidate the Valencian Community as a safe gastronomic destination.

With the purpose of remaining a quality and safe destination, the 'Valencian Community: your safe gastronomic destination' is born. It seeks to encourage gastronomic tourism that guarantees the health of both visitors and workers from the hospitality sector, and in so, maintaining the Valencian Community as a key region on the Spanish and worldwide culinary map.

The quality and variety of the gastronomic offer of this Spanish community and its hospitable spirit has been forging itself thanks to the 125 restaurants in this area included in the Michelin Guide 2020 (27 of them with one or more stars) besides the 66 with Repsol Suns and the 38 that hold the distinctive Bib Gourmand.

The fame from the Mediterranean diet is such that UNESCO declared it Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013. The Valencian Community pantry counts with a range of foods. It holds well known products like the citrus (415.366 tons for the 2020-2021 campaign), the Benicarló artichoke (with an annual production of 60.000 tons), the Valencian rice (with 128.645 tons), the tomato from El Perelló (76.663 tons), or the olive oil, producing 9% of Spain's total production in this area. This is reflected in the more than 20 Appellations of Origin and Protected Geographical Indications born from the region.

The Valencian Community can't be separated from its sea and fish slices. In 2017 the Peix de llotja (fish market) was created with the intent to promote the consumption of local fish.

"The hospitality industry will never be the problem, but the solution," states chef Susi Díaz; and because of this "we have to pay special attention to the safety of our clients," continues chef Luis Valls. "The key is to keep improving and constantly look for ideas," concludes Chef Raúl Resino.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362315/CONHOSTUR_Ambassadors.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362316/CONHOSTUR_Logo.jpg