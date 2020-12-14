

Completed solar power plant

Vietnam, Dec 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)(3) announces the completion of a mega solar power plant in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam. The project was a collaboration with multiple partners, including power generating company Viet Nam Viet Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company(4) and local construction company as well as co-owner of the project NSN Construction and Engineering Joint Stock Company(5).The new plant has an output of approximately 50 MW-dc, with annual power generation capacity estimated at 82,506 MWh/year. This is equivalent to the amount consumed in a year by about 43,700 average Vietnamese households. SESJ has so far constructed six solar power plants in Vietnam, for a combined capacity of approximately 290 MW-dc. This new plant will raise the total capacity to approximately 340 MW-dc. The Vietnamese government has formulated a plan(6) to raise solar power generation capacity in the country to 12,000 MW by the year 2030. SESJ will leverage the technologies and know-how it has gained from the construction of power plants around the world and remains committed to spreading renewable energy in Vietnam.(1) Calculated at 1,887 kWh/year per household.(2) Estimate for the initial year of operation.(3) SESJ is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, specializing in energy solutions such as the sales of PV systems and the installation of electrical equipment.(4) This company will be in charge of operating the new plant.(5) A Vietnamese company handling architectural design, construction, and others.(6) Source: the Vietnamese government's 7th Power Development Plan (PDP7).Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.