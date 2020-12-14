With the launch of Nightcap, entrepreneurial management with significant experience in developing successful bar groups is seizing a clear-cut opportunity to build a major drinks-led UK hospitality business. The increased availability of target sites at attractive rents, sharply reduced competition and shifting consumer preferences highlight extensive changes beneficial to Nightcap, which have only been accelerated and enhanced by COVID-19. London Cocktail Club (LCC) looks a strong first move for Nightcap as it is both popular and well-regarded in its own right - and highly scalable. This acquisition is likely to be just the start.

