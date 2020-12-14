The Kazakh authorities allocated 55 MW of PV capacity in two different procurement exercises. Two projects totaling 40 MW were secured by Russian module manufacturer Hevel Solar.Kazakhstan operator of electricity and power market operator JSC KOREM has allocated 55 MW of PV capacity in two solar energy auctions finalized last week. In an auction for two solar projects with a capacity of 20 MW each, JSC KOREM had originally pre-qualified 49 bidders and set a ceiling price of 16.97 ? ($0.041)/kWh. The two projects, which are planned to be located near the city of Kentau in the rural district of ...

