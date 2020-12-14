EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Der Verwaltungsrat der grössten Tochtergesellschaft von ODH in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt, hat den Verkauf der Beteiligung an 'New City Housing & Development', vormals 'Orascom Housing Communities',für einen Betrag von CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt 2020-12-14 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. *Pressemitteilung* *Der Verwaltungsrat der grössten Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding AG in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat den Verkauf der Beteiligung an "New City Housing & Development", vormals "Orascom Housing Communities", für einen Betrag von **CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt.* Altdorf, 14. Dezember 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt, dass der Verwaltungsrat seiner grössten Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), am 13. Dezember 2020 den Verkauf seiner 35.25%igen Beteiligung an "New City Housing & Development", vormals Orascom Housing Communities (OHC), eine Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Egypt, für einen Betrag von CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt hat. Die Veräusserung dieses nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörenden Vermögenswertes steht im Einklang mit der Strategie, das Portfolio zu optimieren. Gleichzeitig ermöglicht dieser Verkauf, die Anstrengungen in den Kerngeschäftsbereichen weiter zu priorisieren und zu verstärken. New City Housing & Development, früher bekannt als Orascom Housing Communities (OHC), ist das erste ägyptische Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung von hochwertigen, erschwinglichen Wohneinheiten innerhalb von nachhaltigen und integrierten Townships in Ägypten konzentriert. New City Housing & Development besitzt zwei Projekte. Das erste Projekt wurde 2007 gestartet, befindet sich in 6th of October, 20 km westlich von Kairo, erstreckt sich auf rund 2.6 Millionen Quadratmeter Land und beherbergt mittlerweile mehr als 40'000 Bewohner. Die integrierte Gemeinschaft weist umfassende Gemeinschaftseinrichtung wie Schulen, Kliniken, Gotteshäuser, Sporteinrichtungen und viele weitere Annehmlichkeiten auf. Das zweite Projekt erstreckt sich über 0.8 Millionen Quadratmeter Land im Gouvernement Qena, Oberägypten, und bietet hochwertige, erschwingliche Wohneinheiten. *Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):* Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com

