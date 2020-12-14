mdf commerce inc.; Aldi: Aldi signs agreement with mdf commerce for the implementation of Click & Collect grocery service

The new "contact-free" grocery service will cover more than 200 stores of Aldi's UK network by Christmas

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldi has recently signed an agreement with mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, for its omnichannel commerce solution Orckestra Commerce Cloud. Together they are expanding the Click & Collect grocery service to make it available to more than 200 stores across the UK before Christmas.



This Click & Collect initiative is an opportunity to offer a service in high demand in the UK and provide customers the option of contactless shopping. Following a successful trial in the fall where Aldi launched Click & Collect store pilots in different regions, the service is now expanding to more than 200 stores. With this new service, Aldi customers will be able to access Aldi's full grocery range contact-free through a convenient online shopping experience and curbside collection.

David Barter, Managing Director of IT at Aldi UK, said: "Aldi has always offered amazing quality products at unbeatable prices and our new Click & Collect service provides customers with even more choice when shopping with us. mdf commerce has been a key partner to the process, providing their platform and expertise to help us introduce this new service."

Louis Mousseau, President, ecommerce at mdf commerce, said: 'To have been chosen by Aldi UK to assist them in the launch of this very successful service is not just an honor, but also a proof of our unique capabilities to support timely and strategic omnichannel commerce initiatives through one comprehensive solution for our clients. Our thanks go to the entire team that has contributed to this initiative and make it possible for shoppers in the UK to plan and celebrate the Holidays as easily as possible before 2020 comes to an end."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc., follow us on LinkedInor call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Aldi

Aldi is Britain's fifth largest supermarket with over 900 stores and more than 36,000 employees.

Aldi is attracting hundreds of thousands of new customers every year with its range of exclusive brands, passing low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

The supermarket believes in making every day amazing and that's why every single day Aldi delivers on the best possible value for millions of families throughout the UK and Ireland across everything from award-winning fresh produce to world class gin.

Aldi won't be beaten on price; consistently racks up award after award for quality; treats its suppliers with fairness and respect and recognises the responsibility of supporting valued institutions such as Team GB to demonstrate the importance of health and wellness. That's Aldi. That's everyday amazing. The reason they do this? Because Aldi believes that everyone should have access to fresh, healthy, affordable food…it's a right, not a privilege.

The company's current achievements and initiatives include:

Aldi is the UK's lowest priced supermarket. Research released by Which? in December showed doing a full shop at Aldi was 19.9% cheaper than the same shop at Tesco and 16.7% cheaper than the same shop at The Big Four. It tracked the price of 22 essential items at the UK's eight biggest supermarkets throughout November 2020.

According to The Grocer magazine, Aldi is the UK's lowest priced supermarket. A basket of 33 everyday items at Aldi is on average 17.5% cheaper than The Big Four supermarkets.

Aldi has been crowned Christmas Retailer of the Year at the industry-renowned Quality Food Awards.

Aldi has a ten-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust - Aldi recently achieved its fundraising milestone of £5m ahead of its five-year target, which will go towards helping the trust to reach out to every young person with cancer in the UK. Aldi has also now committed to extending the TCT partnership for a further five years with a commitment to donate an additional £5m over this period.

Aldi's rates of pay are significantly higher than the Government's National Living Wage and also above the Living Wage Foundation's recommended national rates. Store Assistants receive a minimum hourly rate of £9.40 nationally and £10.90 in London.

Aldi is the official supermarket partner of Team GB and ensures every member of the team has access to fresh healthy Aldi food via monthly shopping vouchers, and that 1.2 million 5-14-year-olds will learn about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food via its Get Set to Eat Fresh education initiative. Aldi has been a partner since 2015 and has extended its commitment to the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

In May 2020, for the seventh consecutive year, Aldi was ranked the best-performing supermarket for compliance with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice, underlining its commitment to maintaining fair, predictable and sustainable prices within its supply chain.



Full details of Aldi's awards and achievements are detailed at www.aldi.co.uk/awards

For further information:

mdf commerce inc.

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1

mdf commerce inc.

Louis Mousseau, President, ecommerce

Toll Free: 1 877 677-9088, ext. 5222

Email: louis.mousseau@mdfcommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b21c5712-4a3b-411f-bf5f-f806826bb66d