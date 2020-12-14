On July 22, 2020, the shares in Prime Living AB (publ) (under name change to Studentbostäder i Sverige AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On October 26, 2020, the observation status for the Company's shares was updated with reference to an agreement entered into by the Company to acquire all of the shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB, conditional upon continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had assessed that the Company meets the listing requirements of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and that the acquisition of the shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB had been completed. The press release also included information that the Company, because of the acquisition, had published a company description with, inter alia, an update on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the ordinary shares (PRIME, ISIN code SE0006422309, order book ID 110385) and the preference shares (PRIME PREF C, ISIN code SE0013647054, order book ID 196716) of Prime Living AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB