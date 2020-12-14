Leclanché has announced that construction has begun on the St. Kitts project. This project consists of a fully integrated 35.7MW solar farm and 45.7MWh battery storage facility deploying Leclanché's proprietary energy management system software. The project will be the largest in the Caribbean and Leclanché's largest project so far. It will also be the first project where Leclanché adopts a build, own and operate (BOO) model. Our estimates remain under review until there is greater clarity on the business reorganisation outlined in our October note.

