In the space of a week, Targovax has reported the results from both its lead trials with ONCOS-102, an oncolytic virus. Data from the Phase I trial showed that 35% of anti-PD1 refractory patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma responded to ONCOS-102 plus Keytruda treatment. These data are Targovax's most significant achievement to date and indicate ONCOS-102 was able to sensitise the refractory patients to anti-PD1 treatment again. The melanoma trial results were reported after an 18-month follow-up update from the second lead Phase I/II study with ONCOS-102 in mesothelioma. The median overall survival (mOS) has not been reached yet. In the ONCOS-102 arm, mOS will be 18.2 months or longer, while in the control arm (chemotherapy) mOS will be 14.2 months or less. Our updated valuation is NOK2.02bn or NOK23.3 per share.

