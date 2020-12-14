The solar plant is located in Kaposvàr, southwest Hungary, and will sell power at €0.09/kWh under the country's feed-in tariff regime.China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC), an engineering contractor owned by Chinese state-owned conglomerate China General Technology Group, has completed construction on its 100 MW solar park in Kaposvàr, southwest Hungary. Work on the facility, which is expected to begin commercial operations in February, had started in June 2019. Chinese inverter maker Sungrow supplied its medium-voltage inverter solutions for the project, while the modules ...

