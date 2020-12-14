Ebury Chooses Fenergo to Accelerate Client Onboarding in Expansion Drive

DUBLIN, LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo , the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, today announced that Ebury, the best-in-class trade and foreign exchange facilitator for small and medium-sized companies, will deploy its CLM solution. Fenergo will enable Ebury to automate and streamline regulatory compliance while accelerating client onboarding and time to revenue. The move is part of Ebury's overall growth strategy. Ebury is one of 20 new clients Fenergo has signed in 2020.

Ebury's solutions simplify international trade for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), help manage international payments and exposure, and offer capabilities in over 130 currencies. Fenergo's comprehensive, cloud-based CLM offering powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) will integrate with Ebury's Salesforce CRM solution to digitalise and enhance the end-to-end customer journey. The out-of-the-box solution will allow Ebury to streamline how it manages Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory processes on a single platform while driving operational efficiencies.

Ebury joins Fenergo's growing roster of fintech clients and will also become part of the Fenergo Global Advisory Board. This will enable Ebury to benefit from the company's community-based approach to product development which allows financial institutions to collaborate on solution design on a global scale.

Juan Lobato, Founder and Co-CEO, Ebury, said: "The Fenergo deployment will enable us to strengthen our position as a digital-first cash management company and future-proof our business by reducing manual processes and delivering a faster and more effective digital customer onboarding process. As we continue to grow our global footprint it's crucial that we have the ability to deliver an exceptional customer experience while ensuring we are compliant with complex global regulatory frameworks."

"Today's forward-looking businesses like Ebury require robust CLM solutions that provide seamless automation and end-to-end capabilities. They need a solution that can deliver a holistic view of their clients and ensure full compliance with global and domestic regulations," said Kevin O'Neill, Head of EMEA, Fenergo. "By leveraging Fenergo's packaged solution and comprehensive Salesforce integration, Ebury can focus on delivering an exceptional overall client experience within a compliant environment. We are excited to work with the team as they continue to drive innovation in the payments industry."

About Ebury

Ebury enables cross-border transactions for companies, institutions, and banks and their clients that want to trade internationally. Established in London in 2009, Ebury is one of the UK and Europe's largest and best funded fintech companies. Juan Lobato, a serial entrepreneur, and Salvador García, an expert in Financial Services, created Ebury to make it easier for businesses to grow internationally.

Over the years Ebury has become the biggest fintech global transaction platform to help businesses trade internationally. Businesses with Ebury can get access to a global platform that allows them to make cross-border payments, receive international collections, manage currency risk and get access to financing.

Ebury currently employs circa 1,100 staff across 25 offices in 20 countries and is serving over 49,000 businesses internationally. What started in the UK is now a global company with offices in several European countries, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and the US. Ebury investors include Banco Santander, 83North (investors in iZettle, Celonis, JustEat) and Vitruvian Partners (investors in Farfetch, Skyscanner, Darktrace, Marqeta).

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

