FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited - Investment Policy Update

We have updated the investment policies of the Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity UCITS ETF, Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity UCITS ETF, Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity UCITS ETF and Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity UCITS ETF, sub-funds of Fidelity UCITS, to reflect the inclusion of a stated benchmark outperformance target of 1% annualised gross returns over a period of 5 years or more. This will not change the manner in which these sub-funds are managed or their overall risk profile.

Contact:

Dorcas Phillips, +44 (0)20 7074 5955