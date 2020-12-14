Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.12.2020 | 12:52
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited - Investment Policy Update

FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited - Investment Policy Update

PR Newswire

London, December 14

We have updated the investment policies of the Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity UCITS ETF, Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity UCITS ETF, Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity UCITS ETF and Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity UCITS ETF, sub-funds of Fidelity UCITS, to reflect the inclusion of a stated benchmark outperformance target of 1% annualised gross returns over a period of 5 years or more. This will not change the manner in which these sub-funds are managed or their overall risk profile.

Contact:
Dorcas Phillips, +44 (0)20 7074 5955

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.