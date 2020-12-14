TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe to Provide Contact Tracing at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to announce it will be the exclusive and official contact tracing partner of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta from December 13, 2020 to January 5, 2021. Powered by the TELUS Communications (T / TU) world-leading wireless network, TraceSafe will provide staff members and players with TraceSafe wearable safety tech solutions across the tournament bubble.

Hockey Canada has developed strict protocols to keep close to 1,000 players, team staff, members of the media, officials, and support personnel safe throughout the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. TraceSafe has been selected to provide its comprehensive contact tracing solutions to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols throughout the tournament.

To promote the safety of all participants and the community at large, every tournament member will be required to self-isolate upon arrival in their individual hotel room and will be supplied with a TraceSafe wristband that will enable event organizers to ensure that they self-isolate for the required time.

Additionally, throughout the event, all teams and tournament staff will have TraceSafe's contact tracing beacon embedded in their event credentials. TraceSafe's low powered BLE technology will prompt physical distancing reminders and provide real-time contact tracing for all participants. TraceSafe wearable safety tech will be complemented by regular COVID-19 testing throughout the event.

Data collected by our wearables within the bubble and during the championship is pseudonymized and secured using top-level encryption. Our technology only monitors interactions with other people within authorized locations. Localized contact tracing cannot function once the participant leaves the contact site, eliminating fears of being "always-on". No smartphone app download required.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held using a single-venue format in Edmonton without spectators. The host venue was one of two restart arenas used for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and has experience in bubble crowd management during COVID-19. TraceSafe has expertise in sports and venue management and this partnership will further solidify TraceSafe as a leading option for venues and sports teams looking to resume action safely.

"We are proud to be working with TELUS and Hockey Canada to bring TraceSafe's suite of technology in professional sports and venue management to the World Junior Hockey Championship to ensure all teams, players and staff are safe and secure," said TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd. "This opportunity to support the next generation of athletes with our technology speaks to the growing reputation and trust of the TraceSafe suite of products throughout the international sports community."

"As we continue to prepare for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, we are excited to work with TraceSafe to ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large in Edmonton," said Dean McIntosh, vice-president of events and properties with Hockey Canada. "We are grateful to TraceSafe and TELUS for their commitment to participant health and safety, and we know this leading technology will help Hockey Canada and the local organizing committee host a safe, successful event."

"Ensuring the safety and connectivity of the players, staff and other participants at this year's World Junior Hockey Championship is of paramount importance to TELUS," said Andrew Turner, Vice President of Strategic Operations at TELUS. "We are pleased to partner with TraceSafe and Hockey Canada, leveraging our world-leading networks and IoT capabilities to enable comprehensive and secure protection and connectedness throughout the tournament, ensuring Canadians have the opportunity to cheer on our reigning champions as they once again go for gold."

What does it mean to be powered by the best? During the World Juniors, TraceSafe's quarantine management and contact tracing solutions will be powered by TELUS. Their powerful network will ensure uninterrupted connectivity for all TraceSafe wearables and gateways. All wearable devices will be branded with "TraceSafe powered by TELUS".

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

TELUS (T, TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15.3 billion in annual revenue and 15.7 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Hockey Canada is the governing body for hockey in Canada and a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), with a membership through its 13 member associations of over 750,000 players, coaches and officials. Hockey Canada is a not-for-profit organization that creates leading-edge hockey development programs for its members to deliver in communities across Canada; provides consistent rules and regulations and various other membership services from coast to coast to coast; manages numerous regional, national and international hockey championships and events; and leads the operation of all teams that represent Canada in international competition. Hockey Canada's mission is to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

Program details can be found on hockeycanada.ca/tracesafe or en français hockeycanada.ca/tracesafe_fr.

