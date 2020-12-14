As from December 15, 2020, Prime Living AB will be listed under its new company name, Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ). New company name: Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: STUDBO ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006422309 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 110385 ------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: STUDBO PREF C --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0013647054 --------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 196716 --------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.