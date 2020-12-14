Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Company") Canbud is pleased to announce that it has started the development of medicinal mushroom immune support products.

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global immune health supplements market is expected to grow from USD 16.32 billion in 2019 to USD 29.40 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Immunity care has become a critical part of today's hectic lifestyle, as consumers are constantly worried about their health. Today's time-saving consumers take the help of dietary supplements, even those that adopt safe, nutritious diets. Consumers worldwide are experiencing the need to improve their immune systems to prevent adverse infectious disease outcomes. Some of the key factors that are driving the global immune health supplements market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and Covid-19.

Expanding on the recent acquisition of a psychedelics-based entity, Canbud has initiated the planning and development of medicinal mushroom based immune support products. The products will be formulated using functional mushrooms. Functional mushrooms have been safely consumed for many years and are known to contain powerful antioxidants and nutrients. Initial research has shown that consuming certain functional mushrooms can help strengthen immune systems.

Robert Tjandra COO of Canbud, comments, "Canbud's wellness theme is derived from natural and organic solutions. The initiative to develop medicinal mushroom immune system products captures the corporate spirit of continuous accretive value creation. It also puts us at the forefront of satisfying consumer nutraceutical health needs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond."

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud Distribution Corp is a science and technology company focused on both the global hemp markets inclusive of hemp cannabinoids (CBD) and psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical verticals. Currently the company, through its subsidiaries, holds three industrial hemp licences for the purposes of supplying the global market with medicinal and wellness cannabidiol and other cannabinoid-based products.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Tjandra, President and COO

Tel: 1 416 847 7312

Email: robert.tjandra@canbudcorp.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70161