Terna's first auction for reserve storage capacity was largely oversubscribed, with over 1,327 MW of submitted projects. Overall, 23 projects were assigned to 17 operators.Italy's grid operator, Terna, has awarded around 250 MW of capacity in its energy storage auction, held last week. The auction is part of the company's Fast Reserve pilot project, dedicated to the participation of large scale batteries in the dispatching services market. The auction was largely oversubscribed, with the offer being six times higher than demand, Terna said, adding that storage systems totaling 118.2 MW were ...

