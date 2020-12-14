Award-winning international production company Papaya Films has announced the addition of Mariusz Urbanczyk as the company's first Chief Operating Officer. Urbanczyk is an ad industry veteran who brings a proven track record of international business growth, most recently with Hogarth, where he first established the company's presence in Latin America and later served as Managing Director for North America.

Urbanczyk began his global advertising career in his native Poland at Leo Burnett, later relocating to the UK for Global Account Director roles at both JWT London and McCann Worldgroup, and then joining Hogarth in 2010. At Hogarth he served as General Manager for Brazil and Argentina, where he was responsible for scaling up the company's operations in Latin America, successfully building lasting client relationships in the region and attracting key talent. Following his achievements in Latin America, Urbanczyk was invited to serve as Managing Director for Hogarth North America, where he managed eight offices and over 400 staff across the U.S. and Canada, and achieved 20% business growth in just his first year in the role.

"Mariusz is truly a rare find, as a proven agency leader across three continents, with an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep understanding of industry trends across the international advertising landscape," shared Kacper Sawicki, Founder and CEO of Papaya Films. "We're so excited to bring his talents and expertise back to Poland, where he will help chart the course as Papaya continues to expand into new markets."

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into this new role within Papaya and to help the team strategically strengthen its offices and continue its international growth trajectory," said Urbanczyk. "Production is truly a global endeavor these days, and Papaya is highly regarded by agencies and brands alike as a company that delivers. I believe Papaya is well-positioned for continued success."

Papaya Films, founded in 2006 in Warsaw, is one of Europe's most distinguished production shops and has significantly scaled up its operations since 2017, expanding with offices in London, New York, and most recently Lisbon, and growing from a team of 40 worldwide staff to 200. A nimble and fully integrated studio with a global production pipeline and talent base, Papaya is a trusted creative partner producing commercials, digital and social content, and branded entertainment for the world's leading brands.

Papaya's brand clients include Nike, Adidas, Puma, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Toyota, HBO, Red Bull, Samsung, T-Mobile, and many more. Papaya has been named the KTR Production Company of the Year for the last five years in a row, and its work has earned numerous accolades from Cannes Lions, D&AD, the Effies, and others. Papaya also fosters up-and-coming global talent through the Papaya Young Directors competition.

Visit https://papaya-films.com/ for more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005226/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Deoul

Raz Public Relations

310-450-1482