Prepares to launch Payment Gateway to accept Cannabis and Psilocybin purchases with debit cards and blockchain

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) gets approval for launch its coin SHRU on 7 exchanges: Bitcratic, ForkDelta, EtherDelta, Bamboolay, SwitchDex, SaturnDex, and McAfee. These exchanges, with tradeable volume of $400,000,000 daily, will give SHRU (OTC Pink: MINE) greater investment exposure. MINE is also working with token developers to include SHRU on 5 more exchanges by first quarter of 2021 and also launch its payment gateway. This gateway will allow dispensaries to accept Debit CARD purchases for psilocybin and cannabis that is still federally illegal. This allows MINE to participate in the 500 billion global marketplace without touching the product, and establishes MINE in the FINTECH industry as a niche player. The system will be fully operational by end of first quarter. "We are uniquely establishing ourselves to not only grow quality Psilocybin and produce wholesale for others, but also to serve as a financial collection point for the industry," said CEO, Julius Jenge.

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE)

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC Pink: MINE) emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushroom. Blockchain token for Psilocybin purchases and investments: SHRU.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Investor relations

Miners@minercoinc.com

Twitter @minercoinc

