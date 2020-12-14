Klever.io Enables Crypto Onramp for Millions of Users Thanks to Simplex Integration

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Cryptocurrency wallet platform Klever.io has completed integration with leading payment processor Simplex, providing a global fiat onramp for cryptocurrency users. As a result of the partnership, Klever.io users can now enjoy access to a secure and intuitive interface for purchasing cryptocurrency. The KLV token, as well as other popular cryptocurrencies, can be purchased inside the Klever app by the platform's 1.8 million users.

The completion of the integration between Klever and Simplex makes crypto assets available to a sizable and ever growing user base, who can complete purchases using credit or debit card in seconds. The integration between the two companies entailed joint collaboration for several months to ensure that the final product was seamless and easy to use, lowering the barriers to purchasing cryptocurrency inside Klever.

BTC, KLV, ETH, TRX, and XRP will initially be available for purchase within the Klever app, with more digital assets to be added.

Simplex CEO Nimrod Lehavi said: "We're excited to empower the ecosystem by partnering with Klever.io to offer their 1.8 million global users a seamless way to purchase digital assets using a bank card. Now, anyone, anywhere can simply and securely onramp, thanks to this partnership."

Klever CEO Dio Ianakiara stated: "Thepartnership with Simplex enabled us to create one of the most secure and enjoyable user experiences to buy crypto with debit and credit cards available on the market today. Together we are making buying crypto extremely simple, something that in the past was really painful, especially for newcomers and beginners. Today we are enabling users on a global scale to join the crypto world and participate in a new open economy powered by peer-to-peer technology and Satoshi Nakamoto's ideals. We are proud of what we have built together with Simplex, one of the fastest and easiest ways to buy crypto in the world today."

Klever's latest Update supports cryptocurrency purchases via Simplex. Users who update their app to the newest version, available for both Android and iOS mobile devices, can make use of the feature to purchase five cryptocurrencies in just a few clicks.

About Klever

Klever.io is a crypto wallet ecosystem serving over 1.8 million users worldwide via its Klever App, Klever OS, Klever Swap, and other emerging products and services. Klever App is a simple, fast, smart and secure crypto wallet, serving as the epicenter of the Klever network. The Klever ecosystem supports the world's major blockchains such as BTC, ETH, TRX, BNB, XRP, and LTC for storing, sending, receiving, charging and swapping cryptocurrencies. The Klever.io team is currently building several platforms under their in-house development entity, Klever Labs, including Klever Exchange, Klever Browser, Klever Bank, and Klever Blockchain, which will function as the foundation of the entire ecosystem. Download Klever app at klever.io.

About Simplex

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. As the market leader, we pioneered the first riskless global fiat onramp using a credit and debit card, which promises a zero chargeback guarantee. Simplex Banking offers the Simplex fraudless payment processing, with global payment accessibility. Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, Huobi, Bitpay, among hundreds of others, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020. Put simply, Simplex is making crypto accessible to all, turning the complex into the Simplex. Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following us on Twitter or visiting www.simplex.com.

