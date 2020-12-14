Quatrro Achieves HIPAA and ISO27001 Certifications

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider focused on delivering technology-enabled finance and accounting and technical support services, continues to invest in ways to ensure they deliver the highest quality services to their customers. Quatrro has not only renewed its ISO27001 certification, but also obtained a Health Insurance Portability and Assurance ("HIPAA") compliance certification. This is in addition to the SSAE18 SOC2 compliance that the company has already held for many years.

Quatrro is providing finance and accounting and technical support services for over 20 years to clients in the retail, restaurant, grocery, automotive, childcare, education, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and non-profit industries, among others. With the ever-changing business environment due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, Quatrro has seen an increase in the number of companies, especially those in the healthcare industry, reaching out with an interest in Quatrro handling their back office functions so they can focus on the strategic aspects of their core business function. Obtaining these certifications extends Quatrro's ability to service these clients in a manner that assures them of the privacy and security of their data.

CM Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Quatrro said, "It is essential for us to have renewed our ISO27001 certificate and obtained HIPAA compliance certificate. It shows all of our clients that we are dedicated to ensuring the integrity of their data and the trust that they place in us as a business partner. We recognize that the decision to partner with an outsourcer is not always an easy one for a business to make, so we continue to invest in upgrading and making our systems and processes more robust, safe and secure. These two additional certifications along with existing SSAE18/SOC 1 Type 2 certification provide additional comfort to our customers, especially to our healthcare customers. We love the relationships we have with our customers and always strive towards giving them more to go on."

Quatrro's advanced technology, process transformation capabilities and expertise allow them to provide superior business transformation services to their clients and remain competitive in a dynamic industry ecosystem.

About Quatrro Business Support Services

Quatrro is a tech-enabled outsourcing firm to small, mid to large enterprises across industries that's changing the way companies think about finance and accounting and their technology strategy. They provide world-class teams combined with highly personal service, and a portal that let you see and manage everything online. The trouble with most back-office outsourcing solutions is that they leave you with too many missing pieces - in the client experience, in the work delivered, in the reporting you receive, and more. With smarter systems and over 850 specialists in fields ranging from finance to IT support, Quatrro helps you see further, scale smarter and stand stronger. And that's why we consistently achieve over 90% customer, and employee, satisfaction ratings. Quatrro. Get More to Go On.

