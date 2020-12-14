A spin-off of the Connecticut Green Bank, IPC is a not-for-profit investment fund that scales clean energy financing and channels investment capital to communities that need it most.Inclusive Prosperity Capital (IPC) has launched a solar power purchasing agreement (PPA) platform. The PPA will allow it to acquire, develop, construct and operate distributed solar projects for schools, multi-family housing, income-eligible senior housing, small-scale commercial properties, houses of worship, non-profits and other customers that otherwise might be overlooked by traditional financiers. To support its ...

