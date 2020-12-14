WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Contracts with Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited to Deliver Soft-ex's Latest Innovative Digital Billing and Analytics Solution to Enterprise Customers

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications has signed a new contract with Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited.

Under the agreement, Soft-ex will deliver its latest digital billing platform, Three Analyst, to Three Ireland's enterprise customers. The platform is designed to provide Three's customers with complete insight into, and the ability to effectively manage, their unified telecom costs.

"Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited is a longstanding customer of Soft-ex, and under this new contract, we will be providing them with the very latest design-led digital billing and analytics solution," said Ian Sparling, chief executive officer at Soft-ex. "Our UX portal will optimize customer online engagement while also delivering internal efficiencies. We look forward to continuing to expand this successful relationship and will continue to introduce a range of new initiatives to ensure that Three Analyst remains the market's leading solution."

Commenting for Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited, Ciara O'Reilly, the head of product, propositions & operations, said, "At Three, one of our key priorities is to deliver innovation and the best customer journey experience. We view Soft-ex's solution as a core value-added service, a competitive differentiator, and a key component of our digital engagement program. It offers a dynamic user interface for interactive billing and self-serve analytics and delivers an enhanced user experience that meets the changing needs of our business clients."

Jin Kang, chief executive officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "The current global situation has sped up digitalization efforts, increasing the demand for our solutions from commercial enterprises. DSPs (Digital Service Providers) are now intently focused on more effective customer collaboration, and that includes enhancing the billing process. As Soft-ex expands its relationship with Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited, it increases tangible ROI for them, provides a best-in-class customer engagement platform for their business clients, and enhances WidePoint's positioning with enterprise clients."

About Three

Three is one of Ireland's leading mobile operators with 35% market share and almost 2.4 million customers (as of August 2020). Three's network is built for data with 99% 4G coverage and carries over 68% of all mobile data on its network, more than all other operators combined. Three has recently launched its 5G network which is available to customers in every county.

Three is 100% owned by renowned multinational technology innovator CK Hutchison Holdings (CK Hutchison). Its diverse businesses employ approximately 300,000 people in over 50 countries worldwide. CK Hutchison has five core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications.

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex, part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading supplier of SAAS based Digital Billing and Analytics solutions that provide unique online data intelligence for DSPs and their Enterprise & Consumer customers for fixed, mobile and PABX communications. Headquartered in Ireland, we have customers and partners in over 70 countries globally. For more information, visit www.soft-ex.net.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620707/WidePoints-Subsidiary-Soft-ex-Contracts-with-Three-Ireland-Hutchison-Limited-to-Deliver-Soft-exs-Latest-Innovative-Digital-Billing-and-Analytics-Solution-to-Enterprise-Customers