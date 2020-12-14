Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), the designated manufacturer of MIFTEC fusion generators. President and CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's development of MIFTEC fusion generators. "As we all know, NASA and the US Space Force are going for the moon and for Mars," said Goldstein. "For colonies in space, you need power," he explained, adding that the power source will need to be nuclear. "The MIFTI Fusion Drive will be able to power nuclear power stations on the moon and Mars."

"Why do you think NASA and the US Space Force are privatizing spacecraft design and production?", asked Jolly. "The entrepreneurs and the new startups are much more cost efficient, but the big thing is that they're more nimble and they're more into new technology," said Goldstein. "It's proving to be a great business model."

Jolly then noted NASA's history with liquid fuel for space travel, and asked why they would consider moving to a nuclear power source. "The power density of the fuel is very small compared to nuclear," explained Goldstein. "The Fusion Drive is ten million times higher in energy density in the fuel than the chemical fuels that we're now using," he continued. Goldstein then elaborated on the need for nuclear power to reach longer distances in space. "We want to be able to go out to Saturn on one tank of fuel," said Goldstein, noting that the weight of the liquid fuel required for a trip of this distance would be immense.

"Why will MIFTEC fusion power be better than fission or other power sources?", asked Jolly. "With nuclear fuels, the power per pound is tremendous," said Goldstein. "The MIFTI Fusion Drive is better than fission drives because there is more power," he explained, adding that fission drives also release tremendous amounts of radiation and could pose a danger to passengers. "Fusion puts out a lot of energy but is powered by heavy hydrogen, which can be made from sea water and is not a particularly dangerous system."

The conversation then turned to a recent announcement by the Company detailing their role as the primary MIFTEC contractor, and what it represents moving forward. "I think it will send us into outer space; it will be tremendous," shared Goldstein. "Turning natural resources into energy in the form of electric power, spacecraft propulsion and other vital uses is right up there as one of the biggest industries in the world," said Goldstein. "What we need to promote our civilization is good, clean energy," he continued, before discussing the potential monetary value of the Company's MIFTEC contract.

Jolly then asked about the Company's Overhoff Technology division. "Overhoff Technology is the world's premier maker of tritium measurement equipment," said Goldstein. "All of the big company and international fusion experiments are being done with tritium as the fuel," he explained. "Tritium is a radioactive form of hydrogen gas," he added, noting that tritium must be closely measured for worker and community safety, as well as for the efficiency of power plants. "Overhoff Technology is a small company, but they're 100% owned by US Nuclear, and they are the world's best and one of the only companies that really know how to measure tritium."

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company continues to move forward despite the challenges of the pandemic, and is continuing to work towards acquisitions and the development of their own products. "I think we have a really good run coming in 2021," said Goldstein.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

