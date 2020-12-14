Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116D1 ISIN: CA3620M15016 Ticker-Symbol: G3MN 
Frankfurt
14.12.20
08:00 Uhr
0,149 Euro
-0,003
-1,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GMV MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GMV MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GMV MINERALS
GMV MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GMV MINERALS INC0,149-1,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.